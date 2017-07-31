Chelsea Interested In Leicester City Star But Foxes Not Keen To Sell

XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/07/2017 - 21:56 BST

Chelsea are showing interest in Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, according to Sky Sports News HQ

The Blues sanctioned the sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United on Monday and are reportedly netting £40m from the Red Devils for the Serbia international midfielder.




Now Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants Matic replaced as he looks not to lose any depth from the squad at Stamford Bridge.

And it is to their predecessors as Premier League champions that the Blues are looking as Drinkwater is on the radar of Conte.
 


The Italian is a fan of the midfielder and it is claimed Chelsea could make a move to take him to London.

However, Leicester are not keen on selling Drinkwater, meaning Chelsea may have an uphill battle to convince the Foxes to part with the former Manchester United youngster.

Chelsea are not putting all their eggs in the Drinkwater basket and are also looking at other midfielders.
 