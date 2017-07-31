XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/07/2017 - 21:07 BST

Chelsea Prefer Selling Diego Costa To AC Milan

 




Chelsea would rather sell Diego Costa to AC Milan than Atletico Madrid, but the striker is continuing to insist he only wants the Spaniards. 

Costa is not in Antonio Conte's plans for the new season and has been told to find another club.




The striker has set his heart on returning to Atletico Madrid and is not concerned by the fact their transfer ban would mean he cannot play until January.

But Los Rojiblancos have done little to secure his signature so far and AC Milan are putting in a tilt to take Costa to Italy.
 


According to Sky Italia, AC Milan are in touch with Chelsea in an attempt to sign Costa, even though the player has made clear he wants Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea, it is claimed, would rather sell Costa to AC Milan than Atletico Madrid.

And the Rossoneri are continuing talks in an effort to do the deal and take the controversial striker to Serie A.
 