Chelsea Prefer Selling Diego Costa To AC Milan

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea would rather sell Diego Costa to AC Milan than Atletico Madrid, but the striker is continuing to insist he only wants the Spaniards.



Costa is not in Antonio Conte's plans for the new season and has been told to find another club.











The striker has set his heart on returning to Atletico Madrid and is not concerned by the fact their transfer ban would mean he cannot play until January.



But Los Rojiblancos have done little to secure his signature so far and AC Milan are putting in a tilt to take Costa to Italy.





According to Sky Italia, AC Milan are in touch with Chelsea in an attempt to sign Costa, even though the player has made clear he wants Atletico Madrid .