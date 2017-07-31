Dutch Eredivisie Side Pass On Newcastle United Defender, Send Him Back To Magpies

Follow @insidefutbol





Dutch Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle will not be signing Newcastle United defender Curtis Good and have sent him back to the Magpies.



Good, who has a year left on his contract at St. James' Park, is not in Rafael Benitez's plans and has been told he can move on from the Premier League new boys.











He had headed to the Netherlands to go on trial with Zwolle and spent last week with the Eredivisie outfit.



But according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, the Australian could not impress Zwolle enough to cause the club to want to sign him on a permanent deal.





Zwolle are now continuing their search for a new centre-back and Good is on his way back to Newcastle .