06 October 2016

31/07/2017 - 15:01 BST

Dutch Eredivisie Side Pass On Newcastle United Defender, Send Him Back To Magpies

 




Dutch Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle will not be signing Newcastle United defender Curtis Good and have sent him back to the Magpies. 

Good, who has a year left on his contract at St. James' Park, is not in Rafael Benitez's plans and has been told he can move on from the Premier League new boys.




He had headed to the Netherlands to go on trial with Zwolle and spent last week with the Eredivisie outfit.

But according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, the Australian could not impress Zwolle enough to cause the club to want to sign him on a permanent deal.
 


Zwolle are now continuing their search for a new centre-back and Good is on his way back to Newcastle.

Good, who operates as a centre-back and had been linked with Notts County, joined Newcastle in 2012, but has made just two first team appearances for the Magpies.

He has struggled with injury issues and turned out for Newcastle's Under-23s last season
 