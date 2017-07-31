I’m Not Joining Huddersfield Town – Birmingham City Linked Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Follow @insidefutbol





Birmingham City linked midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has rubbished speculation he is set for a move to Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town.



The 26-year-old Ghana international star is currently under contract with Italian Serie A club Udinese, but has been linked with a switch to David Wagner's men.











But the midfielder insists he has not received an offer from Huddersfield as he dampened talk of a switch to England.



He told Starr Sports: "I’m not joining Huddersfield. I don’t have any offer from Huddersfield.





" I am just here [in Austria] with Udinese for pre-season", Badu added.