I’m Not Joining Huddersfield Town – Birmingham City Linked Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Birmingham City linked midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has rubbished speculation he is set for a move to Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town.
The 26-year-old Ghana international star is currently under contract with Italian Serie A club Udinese, but has been linked with a switch to David Wagner's men.
But the midfielder insists he has not received an offer from Huddersfield as he dampened talk of a switch to England.
He told Starr Sports: "I’m not joining Huddersfield. I don’t have any offer from Huddersfield.
"I am just here [in Austria] with Udinese for pre-season", Badu added.
The 26-year-old midfielder has been at Udinese since 2010 and despite repeatingly being linked with an exit from the Serie A club, has continued to ply his trade at the Stadio Friuli.
Enjoying regular first team football at Udinese, Badu is now closing in on 200 appearances in all competitions with the club.
He is locked down on a contract with Udinese until the summer of 2020 and it remains to be seen if either Birmingham or Huddersfield will move to take him to England in the current transfer window.