Leeds United Priced Out of Alvaro Negredo Swoop

Alvaro Negredo is too expensive for Leeds United, it has been claimed.



The Whites recently touched base with the striker's club side Valencia to explore a deal to take the former Manchester City man to Elland Road.











It was claimed Negredo would cost around the £6m mark, while his wages would also be on the higher end of the spectrum.



And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, while Leeds are in the market to bring in another striker this summer, Negredo is too expensive for the club.





Negredo is wanted by Turkish champions Besiktas, but has yet to provide a positive answer on moving to Turkey and the Black Eagles are turning to Villarreal's Roberto Soldado as an alternative .