X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/07/2017 - 11:37 BST

Leeds United Wanted To Sign Ashley Fletcher From West Ham, Lost Out To Middlesbrough

 




Leeds United did want to sign Ashley Fletcher from West Ham United, but were beaten to his signature by Middlesbrough. 

The Yorkshire giants want to bring in another striker before the transfer window closes later this summer and were keen on Fletcher when he opted to leave Manchester United last year.




Fletcher chose to sign for West Ham, but enjoyed little in the way of first team football at the London Stadium and recently completed a move to Garry Monk's Middlesbrough for £6.5m.

The striker was again wanted by Leeds, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, but Boro beat the Whites to Fletcher.
 


Monk wanted to work with Fletcher at Leeds last term, but will now have the chance to work with the striker at the Riverside Stadium.

Leeds are continuing their hunt for another striker, but Valencia's Alvaro Negredo has been ruled out as too expensive.

Negredo spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and is keen to return to England, but the Premier League is in his sights.
 