06 October 2016

31/07/2017 - 21:00 BST

Liverpool Reject €100m Barcelona Bid For Philippe Coutinho

 




Liverpool have rejected an offer of €100m for Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, it has been claimed. 

Barcelona want Coutinho to move to the Camp Nou this summer and the Brazilian is ready to head to Spain, but a deal must be done with Liverpool first.




The Reds are giving little indication they will sell and, according to French radio station RMC, have now rejected a bid of €100m from the Catalan giants.

With Neymar continuing to be linked with a €222m move to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are keen to get their own business done and snap up Coutinho.
 


It was recently reported that Liverpool had put a €150m asking price on Coutinho, meaning Barcelona still have work to do if they are to tempt the Reds into selling.

But Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not want to lose the former Inter player.

And selling Coutinho could anger a number of Liverpool fans, who have seen the club sell top talents in recent years in the shape of Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling.
 