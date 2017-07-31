Liverpool Reject €100m Barcelona Bid For Philippe Coutinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have rejected an offer of €100m for Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, it has been claimed.



Barcelona want Coutinho to move to the Camp Nou this summer and the Brazilian is ready to head to Spain, but a deal must be done with Liverpool first.











The Reds are giving little indication they will sell and, according to French radio station RMC, have now rejected a bid of €100m from the Catalan giants.



With Neymar continuing to be linked with a €222m move to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are keen to get their own business done and snap up Coutinho.





It was recently reported that Liverpool had put a €150m asking price on Coutinho, meaning Barcelona still have work to do if they are to tempt the Reds into selling .