06 October 2016

31/07/2017 - 14:10 BST

Monaco Putting Newcastle United Target Through Medical Paces

 




Monaco are putting the finishing touches to a move for Newcastle United target Adama Diakhaby, who is set to sign a five-year deal at the Stade Louis II. 

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has been linked with wanting the attacker at St. James' Park, but it is Monaco who are poised to snap him up from fellow Ligue 1 side Rennes.




According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Diakhaby is undergoing a medical with Monaco on Monday and will then put pen to paper on a five-year contract with last season's Champions League semi-finalists.

The total package Rennes could net dependent upon Diakhaby's performances at Monaco is around the €10m mark.
 


Like Newcastle, Lille have also been interested in doing a deal for the 21-year-old, but when Rennes accepted a bid from Monaco last week the writing was on the wall.

Last season was the attacker's first in senior football.

He made 25 appearances in Ligue 1, scoring four goals.

Diakhaby also turned out for Rennes in the French Cup and the French League Cup.
 