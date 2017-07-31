PHOTO: Agent At Leeds United Offices, Indicates Towards Potential Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Player management company Red6 Sports Management are at Leeds United's offices amid speculation they are tying a deal up for a player to join the Whites.



The Championship side have been busy in the transfer market, but are still looking to make further additions before the window closes later this summer.











And the player management company have hinted they may be about to agree a deal for a fresh face to land at Elland Road, though not offered any clues over who it might be.



Posting a photograph of themselves at Leeds' offices, they said: "Red6 agent in at Leeds United today!





"Who is going in?" they added .