06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/07/2017 - 11:50 BST

PHOTO: Agent At Leeds United Offices, Indicates Towards Potential Deal

 




Player management company Red6 Sports Management are at Leeds United's offices amid speculation they are tying a deal up for a player to join the Whites. 

The Championship side have been busy in the transfer market, but are still looking to make further additions before the window closes later this summer.




And the player management company have hinted they may be about to agree a deal for a fresh face to land at Elland Road, though not offered any clues over who it might be.

Posting a photograph of themselves at Leeds' offices, they said: "Red6 agent in at Leeds United today!
 


"Who is going in?" they added.

Leeds are claimed to be in the market for a further three players to add to head coach Thomas Christiansen's squad, with defence and attack the two areas the club are focusing on.

The Championship side have been linked with Bristol City pair Joe Bryan and Aden Flint, along with Valencia striker Alvaro Negredo.

It remains to be seen which player Red6 are set to discuss during their meeting with Leeds.
 