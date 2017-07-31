XRegister
31/07/2017 - 22:18 BST

Serie A Defender Not Leeds United’s First Choice Target

 




Bologna defender Filip Helander is not Leeds United's first choice centre-back target, it has been claimed. 

The Championship club have been linked with making a move for Helander as they look to add another centre-back to head coach Thomas Christiansen's squad.




Bologna are open to selling the Sweden international due to having too many centre-backs on their books this summer and Leeds have been mooted as a potential destination.

But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, while Helander is a possible target for Leeds, he is not the centre-back they are likely to make a move for.
 


As such, Leeds may only move for Helander if they miss out on their preferred centre-back target.

Leeds have also been linked with Bristol City centre-back Aden Flint and Bournemouth defender Marc Wilson, but it remains to be seen if they will move for either player.

The Whites currently have three specialist centre-backs in their first team squad in Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper and Matthew Pennington.
 