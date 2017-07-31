Serie A Defender Not Leeds United’s First Choice Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bologna defender Filip Helander is not Leeds United's first choice centre-back target, it has been claimed.



The Championship club have been linked with making a move for Helander as they look to add another centre-back to head coach Thomas Christiansen's squad.











Bologna are open to selling the Sweden international due to having too many centre-backs on their books this summer and Leeds have been mooted as a potential destination.



But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, while Helander is a possible target for Leeds, he is not the centre-back they are likely to make a move for.





As such, Leeds may only move for Helander if they miss out on their preferred centre-back target .