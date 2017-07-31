XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/07/2017 - 11:08 BST

Serie A Giants Showing Interest In Liverpool Defender

 




Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has emerged as a possible target for Serie A giants Roma this summer.

The Frenchman spent the second half of last season at Crystal Palace and the London club have been interested in snapping him on a permanent contract in the current window.




However, Liverpool’s high financial demands dampened some of Palace’s enthusiasm for Sakho, but the defender could make a move to Italy in the final month of the window.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are studying the prospect of signing the Frenchman from Liverpool this summer and are considering making a move in the coming days.
 


Signing a centre-back is on Roma sporting director Monchi’s agenda and Sakho is one of the names the canny deal-maker is studying closely as he considers all his options.  

Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that Sakho is not in his plans by leaving him out of his pre-season preparations and Liverpool will welcome offers for the 27-year-old.

However, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will agree to lower their financial demands should a club such as Roma show concrete interest in him this summer.

Sakho still has a contract until 2020 with the Reds.
 