06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/07/2017 - 14:30 BST

Sign Which Shows Inter Confident of Seeing Off Arsenal and Tottenham For Yann Karamoh

 




Inter are closing in on signing Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Yann Karamoh from Caen and are already planning what to do with the youngster next season. 

The Nerazzurri have been putting their foot on the gas to close out an agreement with Caen for the winger and are claimed to be close to sealing the deal.




According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Inter are just one step away from signing Karamoh on a deal which will be worth around €10m.

Karamoh has been linked with Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham in recent days, but the pair seem set to miss out on the Frenchman's signature.
 


In a sign of how confident Inter are that they will have Karamoh under contract soon, the Serie A club are already assessing what to do with the winger next season.

Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti feels it is too soon to include Karamoh in the club's senior squad and a loan to a mid-table side in Serie A is being explored.

Spalletti wants to see Karamoh in action over the course of a full season in Italy, while the regular first team football would also kick on the Caen man's development.
 