Wolves Rule Out Bid For West Ham Target Andre Gray, Moving For Southampton Talent

Wolves have ruled themselves out of signing West Ham target Andre Gray from Burnley after feeling that signing the hitman is too expensive, with attention switched towards Southampton youngster Sam Gallagher.



The big spending Championship side have been heavily linked with launching a raid on Turf Moor for Gray, with a £20m bid mooted.











But according to the BBC, a swoop for their former academy player has been ruled out with Wolves feeling Gray is too expensive.



The news will be a boost to West Ham, who have also been linked with a move to sign a player who has yet to extend his Burnley contract, which has entered its final 12 months.





Wolves have not been shy to spend money this summer, but an expensive deal for Gray is a bridge too far for the Championship side; it remains to be seen if West Ham now push forward with their own bid for Gray .