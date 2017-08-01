AC Milan Not Interested In Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Follow @insidefutbol





Big spending Serie A giants AC Milan are not interested in signing out of contract star Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the moment.



Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in all competitions for Manchester United last season, but a serious knee injury ruled him out of action for the rest of the year.











Manchester United didn’t offer him a new deal in the summer, but Jose Mourinho has indicated that he could opt to sign the Swede in January when he is expected to recover from his injury.



AC Milan have also been part of the conversation in recent days when it comes to Ibrahimovic and he has been linked with a move to his former club in January.





However, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the Rossoneri are not looking at Ibrahimovic as an option for the moment and are not interested in him.

AC Milan are in the market for a striker and want to sign someone this summer rather than wait for Ibrahimovic, who turns 36 in October, to recover from a serious knee injury.



MLS outfits LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC are vying for his signature too and he could recover in time for pre-season in America in January.

