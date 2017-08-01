Allsvenskan Club’s Sporting Director Coy On Swoop For Leeds United’s Marcus Antonsson

Follow @insidefutbol





Kalmar sporting director Thomas Andersson Borstam is keen not to be drawn on a potential move to re-sign Marcus Antonsson from Leeds United.



Antonsson was snapped up by Leeds last summer and departed Kalmar as the Allsvenkan's top scorer.











But he has struggled for first team chances at Elland Road and has regularly been overlooked by new head coach Thomas Christiansen over the course of pre-season, placing a question mark over his future in England.



A number of sides from Sweden's top flight are keen to take Antonsson back to his homeland, with Kalmar included in the list of suitors.





Andersson Borstam though does not want to add fuel to the speculation fire.