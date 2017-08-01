XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/08/2017 - 23:30 BST

Allsvenskan Club’s Sporting Director Coy On Swoop For Leeds United’s Marcus Antonsson

 




Kalmar sporting director Thomas Andersson Borstam is keen not to be drawn on a potential move to re-sign Marcus Antonsson from Leeds United.

Antonsson was snapped up by Leeds last summer and departed Kalmar as the Allsvenkan's top scorer.




But he has struggled for first team chances at Elland Road and has regularly been overlooked by new head coach Thomas Christiansen over the course of pre-season, placing a question mark over his future in England.

A number of sides from Sweden's top flight are keen to take Antonsson back to his homeland, with Kalmar included in the list of suitors.
 


Andersson Borstam though does not want to add fuel to the speculation fire.

Asked by Barometern about a potential swoop for Antonsson, the sporting director said: "There I have to be boring.

"He has been a Kalmar player, but is at Leeds now and therefore I do not want to comment about it."

Antonsson has vowed to give himself every chance to make an impact at Leeds before calling time on his spell at Elland Road.

But with the Swedish transfer window slamming shut on 11th August, the clock is ticking.
 