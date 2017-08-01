Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town Miss Out On Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town target Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has moved from Udinese to Bursaspor.



The Ghana midfielder had been heavily linked with a switch to England after seven years in Italian football with Udinese.











But Badu has instead headed to Turkey, putting pen to paper on a season-long loan deal with Bursaspor.



The midfielder will play under former Rangers and Paris Saint-Germain manager Paul Le Guen at the Turkish Super Lig side.





Recently Badu came out to rubbish talk that he might move to England, making particular note of claims he was on his way to Premier League new boys Huddersfield .