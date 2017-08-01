Brighton In Talks With Sunderland and Nottingham Forest Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League new boys Brighton are in talks to sign Sunderland and Nottingham Forest goalkeeping target Cedric Carrasco on a free transfer.



The 35-year-old is available on a free transfer after he left Bordeaux at the end of last season and has been attracting interest from England and France.











Montpellier have been keen on him and he is even reportedly on the shortlist of Sunderland and Nottingham Forest going into the last month of the window.



But other concrete interest has emerged from England as Premier League new boys Brighton are interested in taking him across the English Channel this summer.





And according to Yahoo Sports France, the club have opened talks with his representatives over a transfer to the Falmer Stadium this month.

Chris Hughton is looking to make more additions to his squad ahead of their return to the top flight and believes the experienced Carrasco could be a key asset to have at the club.



And despite interest from Sunderland and Nottingham Forest, the Frenchman could opt for Brighton because they would potentially provide him an opportunity to play in the Premier League.

