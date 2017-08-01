XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/08/2017 - 21:22 BST

Crystal Palace, Stoke City and Newcastle United Handed Encouragement On Wing Target

 




Benfica are ready to analyse proposals for Andre Carrillo amid interest from Crystal Palace, Stoke City, Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United and Watford.

The 26-year-old is attracting serious attention from a number of clubs in England who are eyeing taking him to the Premier League this summer.




According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Benfica officials are ready to look at any proposals which come their way for the Peru international.

Carrillo has failed to make a positive impression on Benfica over pre-season and as such could well be on the move from the Estadio da Luz.
 


The winger, who is also able to operate just behind the striker, was snapped up by Benfica from fierce rivals Sporting Lisbon last summer, but struggled for playing time and clocked up just 518 minutes in the Primeira Liga.

Benfica could now be ready to offload Carrillo, if the price is right.

Carrillo has a contract with Benfica running until the summer of 2021 and has won 36 caps for Peru so far.
 