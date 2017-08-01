Do This And We’ll Be Fine – Celtic Assistant Lays Out Approach For Rosenborg Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies is confident that the Bhoys will come through their Champions League third round qualifier against Rosenborg if they do the right things.



The Norwegian giants held Celtic to a 0-0 draw in the first leg last week at Celtic Park and now Brendan Rodgers' men have extra pressure on their shoulders to get the job done on away turf.











Davies is sure Celtic have enough in the tank to go through to the next round by seeing off Rosenborg, but insists the Bhoys must do the right things in Norway.



He told reporters at the airport before departure: "It was a tight game and it was very important we didn’t concede an away goal. That sets it up nicely for us.





" We just have to be calm, controlled and play our normal game, and make sure we have aggression with and without the ball, and we will be fine", Davies added.