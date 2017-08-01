Door Shut Again On Liverpool’s Naby Keita Desire

RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has further closed the door on Liverpool signing Naby Keita this summer.
Liverpool have been desperate to land Keita in the transfer window, however RB Leipzig have consistently waved away the Reds' advances for the Guinea midfielder.
The saga appears to be coming to an end as the Bundesliga outfit are still unmoved and Rangnick has stressed transfer business is now closed for the summer.
He told German daily Bild: "No more transfers.
"We will start the season with our current squad", Rangnick continued.
"No more players will leave."
It has been claimed that Keita wants to join Liverpool this summer, but the Reds now look set to have to wait 12 months to get their man as next year the midfielder will have an active release clause of around the £48m mark in his contract.
Keita was a key man for RB Leipzig last term as they finished as runners-up in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich and as a result have Champions League football to look forward to in the new campaign.