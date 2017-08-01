XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/08/2017 - 12:07 BST

Door Shut Again On Liverpool’s Naby Keita Desire

 




RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has further closed the door on Liverpool signing Naby Keita this summer. 

Liverpool have been desperate to land Keita in the transfer window, however RB Leipzig have consistently waved away the Reds' advances for the Guinea midfielder.




The saga appears to be coming to an end as the Bundesliga outfit are still unmoved and Rangnick has stressed transfer business is now closed for the summer.

He told German daily Bild: "No more transfers.
 


"We will start the season with our current squad", Rangnick continued.

"No more players will leave."

It has been claimed that Keita wants to join Liverpool this summer, but the Reds now look set to have to wait 12 months to get their man as next year the midfielder will have an active release clause of around the £48m mark in his contract.

Keita was a key man for RB Leipzig last term as they finished as runners-up in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich and as a result have Champions League football to look forward to in the new campaign.
 