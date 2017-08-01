Door Shut Again On Liverpool’s Naby Keita Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has further closed the door on Liverpool signing Naby Keita this summer.



Liverpool have been desperate to land Keita in the transfer window, however RB Leipzig have consistently waved away the Reds' advances for the Guinea midfielder.











The saga appears to be coming to an end as the Bundesliga outfit are still unmoved and Rangnick has stressed transfer business is now closed for the summer.



He told German daily Bild: "No more transfers.





"We will start the season with our current squad", Rangnick continued .