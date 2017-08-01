Former Red Still Backing Daniel Sturridge To Produce Goods For Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson has indicated that Daniel Sturridge still has more to offer to the Reds.



The England international has not been a regular at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp and many feel that the German doesn’t fancy Sturridge, often choosing to leave him out of the starting eleven even when he was fit.











Sturridge has been expected to leave Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but the striker has continued to remain an important part of their pre-season preparations.



And there are suggestions that he could still be a Liverpool player by the end of the transfer window on 31st August.





Thompson is pleased to see the striker getting a good pre-season under his belt and believes that when fit, Sturridge still has it in him to deliver the goods for Liverpool.

The former Red took to Twitter and wrote: “Good signs Sturridge is fit and had a good pre-season.



“[He] can be 20 [goals] a season when fully wound up!!”



Only seven of Sturridge’s 20 Premier League appearances last season came in the starting eleven.

