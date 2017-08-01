XRegister
01/08/2017 - 12:28 BST

Ian Cathro Set For Molineux Post, Former Wolves Star Reveals

 




Sacked Hearts boss Ian Cathro is being lined up for a position at Championship side Wolves, it has been claimed, where he will reunite with Nuno. 

Hearts have pulled the trigger on Cathro as manager at Tynecastle after a dismal run of form which carried into the new campaign.




While the Jambos were lauded for taking a risk on the young and unproven manager, it backfired and there were left with little option but to show him the door before the start of the Scottish Premiership season.

But Cathro is set to make a quick return to the game, it has been claimed.
 


Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae revealed the news on Twitter when he wrote: "Cathro being lined up for position at Wolves.

"Been down there for last few days", he added.

Cathro worked on the coaching staff of current Wolves boss Nuno at both Rio Ave and Valencia.

Wolves have splashed the cash this summer and are expected to put in a strong push for promotion in the Championship.
 