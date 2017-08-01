Leeds United Aim To Sign Target Before Bolton Wanderers Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are looking to bring in another defender before they make the trip to the Macron to take on Bolton Wanderers on Sunday.



The Yorkshire giants are keen to bring in another centre-back as at present they have only Pontus Jansson, Matthew Pennington and Liam Cooper on the first team books.











Who they might turn to is unclear, but the Whites have been linked with Bristol City's Aden Flint, Bournemouth's Marc Wilson and Bologna's Filip Helander.



But Leeds are seeking to act quickly and, according to Peak FM, want to make an addition before the trip to Bolton.





Time is running out for Leeds to get a deal for a centre-back over the line, but the club have been successful at keeping transfer targets largely under wraps this summer.