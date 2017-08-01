XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/08/2017 - 13:44 BST

Leeds United Aim To Sign Target Before Bolton Wanderers Trip

 




Leeds United are looking to bring in another defender before they make the trip to the Macron to take on Bolton Wanderers on Sunday. 

The Yorkshire giants are keen to bring in another centre-back as at present they have only Pontus Jansson, Matthew Pennington and Liam Cooper on the first team books.




Who they might turn to is unclear, but the Whites have been linked with Bristol City's Aden Flint, Bournemouth's Marc Wilson and Bologna's Filip Helander.

But Leeds are seeking to act quickly and, according to Peak FM, want to make an addition before the trip to Bolton.
 


Time is running out for Leeds to get a deal for a centre-back over the line, but the club have been successful at keeping transfer targets largely under wraps this summer.

Leeds will be hoping for a positive result away at the Trotters to set the tone for what they hope will be a successful campaign.

The Whites won 2-1 on their last visit to Bolton, in the FA Cup, with goals from Souleymane Doukara and Toumani Diagouraga.
 