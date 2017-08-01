Leeds United Are English Football’s Sleeping Dinosaur – Russell Crowe Admits Takeover Was Considered

Follow @insidefutbol





Actor Russell Crowe says he seriously looked into buying Leeds United last year and stressed he believes the Whites are the sleeping giants of the English game.



Crowe is a boyhood Leeds fan and continues to take a close interest in the Yorkshire giants, who have now been out of England's top flight for 13 years.











He was strongly linked with launching a bid to buy-out now former owner Massimo Cellino last year and the 53-year-old admits he did seriously look into the prospect before deciding he did not have the time needed to devote to the Whites when taking into account family commitments.



And Crowe is convinced Leeds are English football's sleeping giants.





Asked about a rumoured bid for Leeds, he told City Dweller Magazine: " I looked into it quite seriously with a group of people.