Leeds United Boss Not Concerned About Chris Wood Missing Chances

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen admits that it would have been nice for him to have seen Chris Wood score goals in pre-season, but insists that it will be better if he has saved his goals for the weekend.



Wood has so far remained relatively silent in the pre-season and while his team-mates have managed to keep the ball rolling, last season's highest goal-getter has found it tough to take chances.











Christiansen, whose team came away 2-0 winners in their last pre-season game against Oxford United on Saturday, insists that Wood's current goalscoring form doesn't worry him as he would be more than happy if the New Zealand striker found his touch when the season kicks off this weekend.



“I would have liked Chris Wood to score, he had some good opportunities, but the most important thing is that he starts from next week, if he saves some goals for next Sunday that will be fine", the head coach told his club's official website.





As far as his team's preparations for their first match of the season against Bolton are concerned, the Dane said that they will have to prepare in the best way possible and have to focus particularly on their opponent's strengths and weaknesses.

“We have to prepare for next Sunday in the best way possible, we have to analyse Bolton and our training sessions will be directed on their strengths and weaknesses.



“I have an idea of my team for Bolton, but there is still a week of training left, I like to see my players in all of the sessions and take a decision.



“The performances in the games are important, but the reaction and attitude through the week is also.



“I don’t want anyone to relax, just because some players weren’t in the first 11 against Oxford, doesn’t mean they won’t be in the team against Bolton.”

