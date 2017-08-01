Leeds United Not Currently In For Aston Villa Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are not in the running to sign Aston Villa centre-back Tommy Elphick at present, it has been claimed.



The Yorkshire giants are in the market for defenders this summer and a number of names have already been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks.











And Villa defender Elphick is the latest defender who is believed to be on Leeds’ radar this summer as their search for a centre-back continues into the last month of the window.



However, the 29-year-old is not expected to be on his way to Leeds, as according to Peak FM, the club are not interested in signing the Villa defender at present.





Thomas Christiansen is eyeing snapping up another centre-back to partner Pontus Jansson next season, competing with Matthew Pennington and Liam Cooper for the privilege, but Elphick is not one of the players the club are said to be following at the moment.

Aston Villa snapped up the defender from Bournemouth last summer and he started out as first choice in their side before losing his regular place in the eleven towards the middle of the campaign.



Elphick, who made 26 Championship appearances last season, has a contract until 2019 with the club.

