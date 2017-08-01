XRegister
01/08/2017 - 12:54 BST

Leeds United Target Set To Switch Clubs Imminently

 




Birmingham City and Leeds United target Aden Flint is set for a move away from Bristol City in the coming days, it has been claimed. 

The tall central defender has been repeatedly linked with an exit from the Robins, amid suggestions he is wanted by Harry Redknapp's Birmingham and Thomas Christiansen's Leeds.




Bristol City have continued to insist that no bids have yet arrived for the 28-year-old, but according to the Bristol Post, Flint is set to move elsewhere in the coming days.

It is unclear where Flint might head, but the Robins have been claimed to be looking for up to £5m to sell him.
 


Bristol City snapped Flint up from Swindon Town in 2013 and he has grown into a key man at Ashton Gate.

He helped the Robins to promotion from League One in the 2014/15 campaign and chipped in with a remarkable 14 league goals in the process.

Flint appeared in every one of Bristol City's 46 Championship matches last term as the Robins survived in the second tier.
 