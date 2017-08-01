XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/08/2017 - 18:46 BST

Leeds United’s Alvaro Negredo Dream Set To Die

 




Turkish champions Besiktas are putting the finishing touches to the capture of Leeds United target Alvaro Negredo from La Liga giants Valencia.

The Black Eagles recently made a move for Villarreal striker Roberto Soldado after Negredo dragged his feet over moving to Istanbul amid claims the hitman wanted to return to the Premier League; he spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough.




According to beIN Sports Turkey, Besiktas officials are now on their way to Valencia to put the finishing touches to a deal to sign the striker.

Valencia have already received an official bid from the Turkish club for Negredo and an agreement is moving closer.
 


Negredo could travel to Turkey late on Tuesday or on Wednesday to complete the transfer.

The former Manchester City striker has been deemed surplus to requirements by Valencia coach Marcelino this summer and his agent has been working overtime on a new destination for his client.

In recent days Championship side Leeds have been heavily linked with Negredo amid suggestions they are ready to push the boat out to tempt him to Elland Road.

But it now appears clear Negredo will be playing his football in Turkey in the new season.
 