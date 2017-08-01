Leeds United’s Alvaro Negredo Dream Set To Die

Follow @insidefutbol





Turkish champions Besiktas are putting the finishing touches to the capture of Leeds United target Alvaro Negredo from La Liga giants Valencia.



The Black Eagles recently made a move for Villarreal striker Roberto Soldado after Negredo dragged his feet over moving to Istanbul amid claims the hitman wanted to return to the Premier League; he spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough.











According to beIN Sports Turkey, Besiktas officials are now on their way to Valencia to put the finishing touches to a deal to sign the striker.



Valencia have already received an official bid from the Turkish club for Negredo and an agreement is moving closer.





Negredo could travel to Turkey late on Tuesday or on Wednesday to complete the transfer.