06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/08/2017 - 17:41 BST

Liam Bridcutt Not Been Told He’s Losing Leeds United Captaincy

 




Liam Bridcutt has not been told he will be replaced as Leeds United captain for the forthcoming campaign, raising the prospect he will stay as skipper.

The former Sunderland midfielder is in possession of the armband at Elland Road, but it has been speculated there could be a new captain under head coach Thomas Christiansen this term.




Pontus Jansson has been championed by a number of Leeds fans as a potential captain, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bridcutt has not been told he will lose the armband.

Liam Cooper also remains vice-captain at Elland Road so far.
 


It remains to be seen whether Christiansen will make a change, but the clock is ticking on the start of the Championship campaign for Leeds.

The Whites are due to travel to Bolton Wanderers on Sunday as they look to get their Championship push off to a positive start; Jansson is suspended for the game.

Leeds won 2-1 on their last visit to the Macron Stadium in an FA Cup tie.
 