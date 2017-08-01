XRegister
06 October 2016

01/08/2017 - 18:20 BST

Liverpool Midfielder Ready To Welcome Further Top Class Players

 




Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has stressed his desire to see more quality players arriving to Anfield as he believes that the increased competition resulting from it would help to bring out the best from the Reds stars.

The Reds have so far managed to bring in only two players in the form of Mohamed Salah from Roma and Andrew Robertson from Hull City, spending close to £44m on the duo.




Jurgen Klopp's side though have been faced with disappointment in their chase for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Naby Keita, but Lallana is happy to see quality players linked with Liverpool.

According to Lallana, the increasing number of high-profile players would mean increasing competition within the team, which in turn would help to bring out the best from all the players.
 


It would also mean that the Liverpool-based team will have a strong bench, something that was missing last year, according to the former Southampton man.  

"I want the best players to be linked with Liverpool and coming to Liverpool", Lallana was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.

"If you are talking about it from a personal point of view, the pressure to get better and the competition for places is healthy. That is what we need.

"At times last year, our bench probably wasn't as strong as we'd have liked it to be.

"If we are going to achieve something, we are going to need a strong bench.

"You only have to look at the substitutions the manager is making.

"He can replace pace with pace and goals with goals.

"We need a strong squad and players need to be on their toes.

"It's all good. We don't need major changes just little tweaks."
 