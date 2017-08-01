Monaco In Touch With Aston Villa Star’s Representatives

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco are one of the clubs who have established contact over signing Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi, but nothing concrete has materialised yet.



The French left-back looked set for a move to Spain with Sevilla, but there were suggestions that he failed a medical with La Liga side, which Villa and the player have denied forcefully.











Amavi has continued to train with Aston Villa ahead of the start of the new Championship season, but is hoping to find a new club by the end of the window this month.



According to French TV programme Telefoot, Ligue 1 champions Monaco are one of the many clubs who have shown interest in Amavi and have been in contact with his representatives.





However, nothing concrete has emerged from their interest yet and Amavi is not expected to find a new club before the start of the Championship season this coming weekend.

Monaco are in the market for a left-back after Benjamin Mendy left for Manchester City and Amavi is one of the players who are on their shortlist.



It remains to be seen whether he is on the top of their agenda or a back-up plan, who they could move for later this month if they fail to land their top targets.

