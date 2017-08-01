No Decision To Make Between Leeds And Middlesbrough – Alex Bruce On Garry Monk’s Dilemma

Alex Bruce believes that Garry Monk's decision to leave Leeds United and join Middlesbrough was a no brainer.
Monk led Leeds to a finish of seventh in the Championship last season as the Whites defied expectations and put in a genuine push for a top six finish and sparked dreams of promotion amongst the club faithful.
But following a change in ownership and talks with new chairman Andrea Radrizzani, Monk opted to walk away from his post at Elland Road, indicating he was unconvinced by the Italian's way forward.
He quickly took over at Middlesbrough and has been backed substantially in the transfer market in an effort to take the Riverside Stadium outfit back up to the top flight.
Former Leeds and Hull defender Bruce admits he saw first hand how much Whites fans wanted Monk to stay, meaning his departure was a kick in the teeth.
He said on BBC Radio 5 live: "I witnessed myself at Wigan towards the back end of last season, Leeds played them at the DW and I think the Leeds travelling support like they always are were fantastic that day – they must have had six or seven thousand people there.
"They sang Garry Monk's name the whole game and it was obvious they were desperate for him to stay.
"For him to leave and go to rivals in Middlesbrough is a huge kick in the teeth for those Leeds United supporters."
But for the 32-year-old, Monk made the only sensible decision given the fact Leeds have been unstable off the pitch in recent years and the former Swansea boss could not have known exactly how things would turn out.
"If you're Garry Monk and you've got the choice, Leeds in turmoil, ownership where you don't really know where it's going, you've worked with [Massimo] Cellino and all the problems he brings, and you've got the choice to go and work for a good club in Middlesbrough, good facilities, a real chance of getting back in the Premier League, backed by a really good owner in Steve Gibson, there's no decision to make is there?"