No Decision To Make Between Leeds And Middlesbrough – Alex Bruce On Garry Monk’s Dilemma

Alex Bruce believes that Garry Monk's decision to leave Leeds United and join Middlesbrough was a no brainer.



Monk led Leeds to a finish of seventh in the Championship last season as the Whites defied expectations and put in a genuine push for a top six finish and sparked dreams of promotion amongst the club faithful.











But following a change in ownership and talks with new chairman Andrea Radrizzani, Monk opted to walk away from his post at Elland Road, indicating he was unconvinced by the Italian's way forward.



He quickly took over at Middlesbrough and has been backed substantially in the transfer market in an effort to take the Riverside Stadium outfit back up to the top flight.





Former Leeds and Hull defender Bruce admits he saw first hand how much Whites fans wanted Monk to stay, meaning his departure was a kick in the teeth.