06 October 2016

01/08/2017 - 18:09 BST

Phenomenal – Mauricio Pochettino Lauds Tottenham Hotspur’s Tour Fans

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has apologised to the club's fans for letting them down against Manchester City and saluted the supporters in the United States for backing the team.

The Londoners were on the receiving end of a 3-0 loss at the hands of the Sky Blues at the weekend, a result that saw them lose two of their three International Champions Cup matches during their US tour.




Though the results haven't gone their way, the Lilywhites have witnessed unmatched support from their fans wherever they have gone and the Argentine manager cannot hide his excitement about that.

While thanking them for their support, the former Southampton manager also took time to apologise for the loss against the Citizens, and expressed his hope to head back stateside soon.
 


“It’s true, the support on tour was fantastic, massive support from the people here and that shows how our club is", the manager told his club's official website.  

“Our following here is phenomenal and I just say ‘thanks’ to all of them.

“We were disappointed [after the loss against City] because as fans, it’s difficult to understand when you lose so we say ‘sorry’ for that and we hope to see them all again soon.”

Tottenham's final pre-season game will be against Italian champions Juventus this coming weekend at Wembley.
 