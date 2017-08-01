XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/08/2017 - 13:30 BST

PHOTO: Newcastle United And West Ham Linked Midfielder Checks In For Medical At Galatasaray

 




West Ham and Newcastle United linked midfielder Badou Ndiaye is undergoing a medical with Galatasaray ahead of a move to the Turkish giants.

The 26-year-old’s future has been under the scanner all summer and he was expected to leave Osmanlispor during the current window.




West Ham were believed to be interested in taking him to England and Ndiaye was also said to be on Rafael Benitez’s shortlist of reinforcements he wanted at Newcastle.

However, Galatasaray always led the chase to sign him from their fellow Turkish club and his father has been in talks with them over a deal over the last few days.
 


And his transfer to Galatasaray is imminent as Ndiaye is undergoing a medical with the club ahead of his move to the Turkish giants this summer.  

The midfielder will sign a contract with them once he successful completes a medical and switch to Galatasaray from Osmanlispor.

The development could also signal Galatasaray’s interest in Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who the club were keen to sign this summer, is now at an end.

Jose Mourinho made it clear over the weekend that he won’t be selling the Belgian midfielder.
 