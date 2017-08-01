XRegister
06 October 2016

01/08/2017 - 13:34 BST

Serie A Giants Getting Between Everton and Liverpool For Centre-Back

 




Inter Milan are poised to make a bid for young Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe, who is also mooted to be a target for Everton and Liverpool.

It emerged last month that Inter are interested in the Frenchman when club technical director Walter Sabatini contacted PSG about the possibility of signing him.




Kimpembe is a highly rated prospect at PSG and the Parisians have made it clear that they have no intention of selling the defender, but Inter have not been deterred by their stance.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are expected to slap in a bid for the player soon and look to convince PSG to part ways with the 21-year-old defender this summer.
 


Inter are prepared to offer a fee of around €20m to €25m and are even ready to offer midfielder Joao Mario as part of a deal to PSG in order to take Kimpembe to Italy.  

Kimpembe has also been on the radar of Premier League giants Everton and Liverpool, with the pair reportedly shaping up for a scrap to sign him, but for the moment Inter are the ones who are doing all the legwork to snare the defender away from PSG.

An academy product of PSG, the youngster has made 38 senior appearances for the club and was even named in the France senior squad last year.
 