Stoke and Swansea Target Chris Wood “Key” To Leeds United’s Plans Says CEO

Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear says that striker Chris Wood remains in the club's plans for the forthcoming season despite repeatedly being linked with a move to the Premier League.



Wood's goals powered Leeds to a playoff push in the Championship last term and though the Whites eventually fell just short, his exploits did not go unnoticed and he has been linked with top flight sides, including Stoke City and Swansea City.











Leeds have been linked with former Middlesbrough striker Alvaro Negredo in a move that a number of fans feel could be to replace Wood.



But Kinnear insists that Leeds are planning ahead with Wood, even though they must remain sensible with their approach to receiving offers, suggesting a large bid could do the trick; it has been reported they would want £20m for the Kiwi.





He said on BBC Radio Leeds: "We have to be sensible about any offers, but at the moment he is a key part of our plans for this year ."