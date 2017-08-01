XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/08/2017 - 18:36 BST

Stoke and Swansea Target Chris Wood “Key” To Leeds United’s Plans Says CEO

 




Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear says that striker Chris Wood remains in the club's plans for the forthcoming season despite repeatedly being linked with a move to the Premier League.

Wood's goals powered Leeds to a playoff push in the Championship last term and though the Whites eventually fell just short, his exploits did not go unnoticed and he has been linked with top flight sides, including Stoke City and Swansea City.




Leeds have been linked with former Middlesbrough striker Alvaro Negredo in a move that a number of fans feel could be to replace Wood.

But Kinnear insists that Leeds are planning ahead with Wood, even though they must remain sensible with their approach to receiving offers, suggesting a large bid could do the trick; it has been reported they would want £20m for the Kiwi.
 


He said on BBC Radio Leeds: "We have to be sensible about any offers, but at the moment he is a key part of our plans for this year."

And Kinnear insists the new regime at Elland Road are focused on promotion, rather than cashing in on players to swell the bank balance.

"We are fully focused on promotion, not selling players and making money."

Leeds open their Championship campaign this coming Sunday by travelling to Bolton Wanderers.
 