06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/08/2017 - 15:23 BST

This Is Why Pep Lijnders Is Unbelievably Important – Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Pep Lijnders is the coach who brings the club's coaching staff into the modern era, connecting the generations.

While Klopp insists he is not yet a veteran manager, he believes that it is vital to stay open to the latest trends and methods, which is where Lijnders comes into the pitcture.




Other managers have received criticism for being stuck in a single point in time with regards to their preparations and approach, with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger repeatedly criticised for now having been left behind by the game.

Klopp is determined that his coaching team must have a link to the new methods on the training pitch – and he says Lijnders does the job.
 


The German told LFC TV: "Pep has become unbelievably important in a short time because he writes everything down, he is also part of ‘the brain’ because he is our mind to remember the things what we did in previous sessions.

"He brings us the next coaching generation; we are not old but we are already that long in the business, so it’s normal that you have routines, you use them and they are good.

"We try to stay open all the time, but with Pep he is our connecting point to the present and the future, so that’s really, really important", Klopp added.

Lijnders arrived at Liverpool in 2014 and initially worked with the club's Under-16s at the academy before being promoted to first team duties.

The Dutchman, whose job title is first team development coach, continues to have an input into the development of Liverpool's talents at the academy.
 