Tottenham Hotspur Target Signs New Ajax Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax defender Joel Veltman, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur this summer, has put pen to paper on a new contract with the Dutch giants.



The Amsterdam outfit could have lost Veltman in the current transfer window following his impressive performances for the club last term, which saw him help Ajax reach the Europa League final, but they have now all but made sure he will not move.











Veltman has signed a deal with Ajax which will run until the summer of 2020 and he is delighted to have signalled his intention to stay at the Amsterdam ArenA.



He said in a statement issued by his agents: "This contract extension is due to the good feeling I have at Ajax.





" Of course, I know the club, and I almost play my whole life here", Veltman continued.