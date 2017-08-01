XRegister
06 October 2016

01/08/2017 - 15:39 BST

Wasn’t Too Hard To Get Over Europa League Exit Says Rangers Star

 




Rangers captain Lee Wallace has revealed it was not too difficult for the Gers to move on from their Europa League exit at the hands of Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn.

Pedro Caixinha's men were expected to make short work of the minnows and progress to the second qualifying round in the Europa League, but they were humilated with a 2-1 aggregate defeat.




The result, considered the worst in the club's history, brought heavy criticism, but Wallace says the players quickly got over the exit and insists the demands are to do just that at Rangers.

And the full-back believes pre-season results since the exit have put belief back in the squad ahead of the weekend's Scottish Premiership opener against Motherwell.
 


"It wasn't too hard [to get over the Europa League exit]", Wallace said at a press conference.

"Of course, four or five days after you're still hurting, but the demand at the club is that you have to quickly get back on it, back onto the training pitch and forget about it.

"While it still hurts you need to use it as a lesson, and for guys that have come to the club, the demands, the scrutiny you're going to receive if things don't go well…and they responded.

"We've responded well in the last ten days and we have generated a bit more belief and positivity about us, and we're looking forward to the game at the weekend."

While Rangers scored an impressive friendly win away at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, the pressure will still be piled on Portuguese boss Caixinha if the Gers do not enjoy a strong start to their league campaign.
 