Wasn’t Too Hard To Get Over Europa League Exit Says Rangers Star

Rangers captain Lee Wallace has revealed it was not too difficult for the Gers to move on from their Europa League exit at the hands of Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn.



Pedro Caixinha's men were expected to make short work of the minnows and progress to the second qualifying round in the Europa League, but they were humilated with a 2-1 aggregate defeat.











The result, considered the worst in the club's history, brought heavy criticism, but Wallace says the players quickly got over the exit and insists the demands are to do just that at Rangers.



And the full-back believes pre-season results since the exit have put belief back in the squad ahead of the weekend's Scottish Premiership opener against Motherwell.





" It wasn't too hard [to get over the Europa League exit]", Wallace said at a press conference.