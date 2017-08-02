AC Milan Seeking Diego Costa Assurances

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are keen to receive assurances from Diego Costa’s camp about his commitment towards joining before they make a move for him this summer.



The 28-year-old has been left out of Chelsea’s pre-season preparations and has been asked to find a new club, with a return to Atletico Madrid believe to be his choice.











However, Atletico Madrid are yet to open talks with Chelsea for Costa and the striker is becoming impatient with the sluggishness shown by the Spanish giants.



The striker is prepared to consider other options and AC Milan are being considered as a viable alternative for Costa this summer.





Super agent Jorge Mendes has offered Costa to the Rossoneri and is pushing them to sign him, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the club are not ready to commit yet for the Spain international.

AC Milan are plotting to try one more time for Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before making a move for the Chelsea striker this summer.



And the Rossoneri have made it clear that they are not interested in a loan deal until January and will only sign Costa if he is up for a permanent move to the San Siro this summer.



AC Milan don’t want to be a stop gap arrangement for Costa in his quest to eventually return to Atletico Madrid.

