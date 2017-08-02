Chelsea Target Pushes For Transfer, AC Milan Preferred Destination

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea target Renato Sanches is pushing for a move away from Bayern Munich this summer, with AC Milan believed to be his preferred choice.



The 19-year-old midfielder’s future has been uncertain for some time at Bayern Munich as he wants to play regular football next season after a disappointing first year in Germany.











Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has expressed an interest in the player and even Manchester United have been linked with a move for the young midfielder.



But AC Milan are the ones who are pushing to take him to Italy and are interested in signing him on a initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent later.





Bayern Munich have already knocked back an offer from the Rossoneri and are more keen to just send him on a simple loan deal as they feel Sanches could have a future in Bavaria.

However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the player and his entourage are pushing for a transfer away from Bayern Munich and despite interest from ten clubs, AC Milan remain their preferred choice.



The midfielder is looking for regular football next season and believes that a move to the Rossoneri will benefit his career.



Bayern Munich have already made it clear that Sanches is not going to get the amount of minutes he wants next season under Carlo Ancelotti.

