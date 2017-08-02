Confirmed: Bristol City Reject Bids For Leeds and Birmingham Targets Aden Flint and Joe Bryan

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City have knocked back a bid for in-demand pair Joe Bryan and Aden Flint, who have both been linked with Birmingham City and Leeds United, with manager Lee Johnson dubbing the offer "derisory".



Robins defender Flint has been continually linked with an Ashton Gate exit this summer, but so far no side have thrashed out an agreement with Bristol City to sign the tall centre-back.











He has been mooted as a target for Leeds as they search for another centre-back, but of late it has appeared to be Harry Redknapp's Birmingham leading the chase for Flint.



Full-back Bryan is also a man in demand, with Birmingham and Leeds again linked, and the bid which has landed with the Robins has come in for both defenders.





And Johnson confirmed the offer has been knocked back, being quoted by the club's official Twitter feed as dubbing it "derisory".