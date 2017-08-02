Huddersfield Showed What’s Possible For Leeds United Believes Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has urged Leeds United to use the promotion of their west Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town as inspiration for next season as it shows the Whites can return to the top flight.



Leeds came perilously close to finishing in the top six last season, but a slump in their form late in the campaign meant that they finished seventh in the Championship.











Newcastle United and Brighton earned automatic promotion to the Premier League and Huddersfield shocked a lot of observers when they beat Reading on penalties in the playoff final to attain top flight status.



Gray feels that Leeds are one of the many teams in the league who fancy themselves as favourites to be in the promotion battle and believes in Huddersfield they have an inspiration.





The Leeds legend has pointed out that the rise of their local rivals should provide the Whites and many other teams the confidence that they can do the same next season.

Gray told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “A lot of teams in the division will have exactly the same ideas and ambitions.



“You could pick out plenty of sides who’ll think they’ve got a chance and the difference this year is that most of them probably have.



“If 12 other clubs expect to be up there then Leeds should look to be up there too.



"The biggest achievement in the Championship last season was Huddersfield Town winning the play-offs and if they’re good enough to do it, other clubs like ours should be good enough.”



Leeds will open their Championship campaign this weekend with a trip to the Macron Stadium to face Bolton Wanderers.

