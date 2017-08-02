XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/08/2017 - 14:42 BST

Huddersfield Showed What’s Possible For Leeds United Believes Whites Legend

 




Eddie Gray has urged Leeds United to use the promotion of their west Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town as inspiration for next season as it shows the Whites can return to the top flight.

Leeds came perilously close to finishing in the top six last season, but a slump in their form late in the campaign meant that they finished seventh in the Championship.




Newcastle United and Brighton earned automatic promotion to the Premier League and Huddersfield shocked a lot of observers when they beat Reading on penalties in the playoff final to attain top flight status.

Gray feels that Leeds are one of the many teams in the league who fancy themselves as favourites to be in the promotion battle and believes in Huddersfield they have an inspiration.
 


The Leeds legend has pointed out that the rise of their local rivals should provide the Whites and many other teams the confidence that they can do the same next season.  

Gray told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “A lot of teams in the division will have exactly the same ideas and ambitions.

“You could pick out plenty of sides who’ll think they’ve got a chance and the difference this year is that most of them probably have.

“If 12 other clubs expect to be up there then Leeds should look to be up there too.

"The biggest achievement in the Championship last season was Huddersfield Town winning the play-offs and if they’re good enough to do it, other clubs like ours should be good enough.”

Leeds will open their Championship campaign this weekend with a trip to the Macron Stadium to face Bolton Wanderers.
 