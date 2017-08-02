Just Can’t Say For Sure – Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Target Max Meyer Assesses Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke talent Max Meyer, who has been linked with Premier League trio Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, says he is not desperate to leave the club, but cannot rule out a transfer while the window is still open.



Meyer has knocked back Schalke's efforts to extend his contract at the club and is now firmly in to the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga side.











Schalke could look to sell him this summer as a result, but Meyer says he is not falling over himself to find the exit door.



"It is not the case that I want to leave come what may", the German told Sport Bild.





But Meyer, who has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, fully understands that closing the door to a transfer while the window is open this summer is not something he can do.