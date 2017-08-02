Kylian Mbappe Wants Monaco Exit, Liverpool Possible Destination, Jurgen Klopp Can Afford Deal

Kylian Mbappe has decided he wants to leave Monaco this summer and though Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain lead the chase to snap him up, Liverpool are dark horses in the race.
The young striker has told his friends in recent hours and even team-mates of his decision to quit the Stade Louis II.
It had been thought Mbappe could stay with Monaco for at least another season, but a lack of progress over a new contract has pushed the player's hand and he has now taken the call to leave.
Monaco want €180m for the striker and though Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG are keen, with Manchester City also interested, Liverpool, although a less likely option, are in the mix too, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp travelled for talks with Mbappe's camp in May and tried to sell a switch to Anfield to the striker.
And he has maintained regular contact with the player's camp since, keeping himself informed of Mbappe's situation.
It is also claimed that Klopp has the resources at his disposal to compete for Mbappe's signature, a deal which if it happened would mean Liverpool spending just over £160m on one player.
Such a transfer would be a big statement of intent on the behalf of the Reds to push their way back in amongst the very biggest clubs on the planet.
Liverpool remain a less likely destination for Mbappe than Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, but the Reds are a potential destination nonetheless.