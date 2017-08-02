Kylian Mbappe Wants Monaco Exit, Liverpool Possible Destination, Jurgen Klopp Can Afford Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Kylian Mbappe has decided he wants to leave Monaco this summer and though Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain lead the chase to snap him up, Liverpool are dark horses in the race.



The young striker has told his friends in recent hours and even team-mates of his decision to quit the Stade Louis II.











It had been thought Mbappe could stay with Monaco for at least another season, but a lack of progress over a new contract has pushed the player's hand and he has now taken the call to leave.



Monaco want €180m for the striker and though Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG are keen, with Manchester City also interested, Liverpool, although a less likely option, are in the mix too, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.





Reds boss Jurgen Klopp travelled for talks with Mbappe's camp in May and tried to sell a switch to Anfield to the striker .