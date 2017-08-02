Leeds United Linked Striker Completes Besiktas Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas have won the race to sign Alvaro Negredo from Valencia, ending thoughts the striker could join Leeds United.



Valencia coach Marcelino declared Negredo not in his plans earlier this summer and the player's agent had been looking at options for his client.











English Championship side Leeds were mooted to be one of those options, with the Whites having reportedly touched base with Valencia over a deal.



But Turkish champions Besiktas have moved quickly to agree a fee with Valencia, personal terms with Negredo and put the player through his medical paces.





He has now completed his move to the Black Eagles and Valencia will net a little more than €2m from his sale .