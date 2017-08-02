XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/08/2017 - 15:06 BST

02/08/2017 - 15:06 BST

Leeds United Linked Talent Undergoing Medical Ahead of Shock Russia Move

 




Chelsea starlet Mario Pasalic, linked with a clutch of clubs including Leeds United, is set for a shock move to Russia.

Pasalic spent last term on loan in Italy with AC Milan and impressed with his performances for the Rossoneri, leading to talk he could return, while Lazio have also been interested in taking him back to Serie A.




He has had suitors elsewhere, a group mooted to include Leeds, but Pasalic is poised to play his football in Russia in the forthcoming campaign.

Pasalic has signed an extension to his contract at Chelsea and has now travelled to Italy.
 


According to Sky Italia, the midfielder is now undergoing a medical in Rome in order to join Russian giants Spartak Moscow on loan.

The news will come as a surprise given Pasalic could have played his football in a more familiar league.

Now the Chelsea starlet will look to kick on with his development at Spartak Moscow, who finished top of the Russian Premier League last season and as such will be involved in the Champions League.
 