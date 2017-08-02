Leeds United Target Says Farewell To Team-Mates Ahead of Transfer Elsewhere

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Alvaro Negredo has said goodbye to his Valencia team-mates ahead of sealing a switch to Besiktas.



Negredo is not in Valencia coach Marcelino's plans for the season and has been linked with a move away from Los Che, with several clubs mooted as keen, including English Championship side Leeds.











But Negredo, who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, will not be heading to Elland Road and is instead Turkey bound with Besiktas.



The move is close and Negredo was photographed heading into Valencia's training base this morning to pick up his belongings and say goodbye to the players and staff at the club.





Negredo has now left the training base and is expected to quickly complete a move to Besiktas, with a flight to Turkey now on his agenda.