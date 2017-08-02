XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/08/2017 - 12:40 BST

Leeds United Target Says Farewell To Team-Mates Ahead of Transfer Elsewhere

 




Leeds United target Alvaro Negredo has said goodbye to his Valencia team-mates ahead of sealing a switch to Besiktas.

Negredo is not in Valencia coach Marcelino's plans for the season and has been linked with a move away from Los Che, with several clubs mooted as keen, including English Championship side Leeds.




But Negredo, who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, will not be heading to Elland Road and is instead Turkey bound with Besiktas.

The move is close and Negredo was photographed heading into Valencia's training base this morning to pick up his belongings and say goodbye to the players and staff at the club.
 


Negredo has now left the training base and is expected to quickly complete a move to Besiktas, with a flight to Turkey now on his agenda.

The Turkish Super Lig champions held talks with the striker's agent and Valencia on Tuesday to reach an agreement and the former Manchester City man will play his football in Turkey this season.

If Leeds had been looking seriously at Negredo, they will now have to look elsewhere.
 