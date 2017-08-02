Lucas Perez Is Not Picky Says Agent As Further Clubs Interested In Newcastle United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have opposition from new fewer than four clubs for Arsenal striker Lucas Perez, with the Spaniard's agent confirming his client is a man in demand.



Perez wants to move on from Arsenal after spending a season kicking his heels on the sidelines at the Emirates Stadium and former club Deportivo La Coruna have made an offer to re-sign him.











Rafael Benitez has been linked with wanting Perez at St. James' Park, but another three clubs are chasing the hitman.



Perez's agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS: "Two clubs in Spain have already contacted Perez for a transfer, Sevilla also want to sign him, and a German team and Fenerbahce are negotiating to sign the player."





However, the agent is clear that the final decision on what happens to his client is for Arsenal to make and explained the Gunners are holding firm to a €15m asking price.