Lucas Perez Is Not Picky Says Agent As Further Clubs Interested In Newcastle United Target

Newcastle United have opposition from new fewer than four clubs for Arsenal striker Lucas Perez, with the Spaniard's agent confirming his client is a man in demand.
Perez wants to move on from Arsenal after spending a season kicking his heels on the sidelines at the Emirates Stadium and former club Deportivo La Coruna have made an offer to re-sign him.
Rafael Benitez has been linked with wanting Perez at St. James' Park, but another three clubs are chasing the hitman.
Perez's agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS: "Two clubs in Spain have already contacted Perez for a transfer, Sevilla also want to sign him, and a German team and Fenerbahce are negotiating to sign the player."
However, the agent is clear that the final decision on what happens to his client is for Arsenal to make and explained the Gunners are holding firm to a €15m asking price.
"But Perez is a footballer who has a three-year contract with Arsenal and his future depends entirely on the decision of the club.
"Arsenal want €15m for Perez.
"If the club decide to close the transfer for him they must convince Arsenal.
"Which clubs can reach an agreement with Arsenal can sign him. There is no problem for us."
And Lovelle insists that Perez is not picky about who he joins, with his main demand simply being to enjoy regular first team football, whether in Spain, Turkey or somewhere else.
"Lucas Perez wants to be a starter in a team. It could be Sevilla, Fenerbahce or in another country."