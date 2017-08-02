Middlesbrough Midfield Man Closes In On Move To Italy

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A outfit Sampdoria are closing in on the signature of Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Gaston Ramirez.



The Uruguayan joined Middlesbrough from Southampton on a free transfer, but could do very little to prevent the club from suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.











And Ramirez could be changing clubs again this time around as Sampdoria are interested in taking him to Italy and have been in talks with the Championship outfit.



According to Sky Italia, the Serie A outfit are looking to close out a deal soon with Middlesbrough for Ramirez’s signature and are pushing to get things done as soon as possible.





The 26-year-old looks set to avoid playing in the second tier of English football and is now on his way to Serie A with Sampdoria this summer.

The Uruguayan has experience of playing in Italy and featured for Bologna in Serie A before joining Southampton in 2012.



Ramirez made 24 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring twice and producing just three assists for his team-mates.



He has a contract until 2019 with Middlesbrough.

